Putin Envoy: Russia, Ukraine and US Near “Diplomatic Breakthrough” Despite Sanctions

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation, Kirill Dmitriev, said Friday that Moscow, Kiev and Washington are edging closer to a diplomatic solution to end the ongoing war in Ukraine.

In comments to CNN after arriving in Washington for talks with US officials, Dmitriev dismissed claims that a planned meeting between Putin and US President Donald Trump had been canceled, saying it was merely postponed and would likely take place later.

The summit, initially scheduled to be held in Budapest, was delayed earlier this week after Russia rejected calls for an immediate ceasefire, undermining efforts to revive peace negotiations. Trump had cited a lack of progress and poor timing as reasons for the postponement.

“I believe Russia, the US and Ukraine are actually quite close to a diplomatic solution,” Dmitriev said, without elaborating on specific terms or proposed arrangements.

According to European diplomats, efforts are underway to push for a new ceasefire proposal along existing battle lines, with Ukraine and European states seeking to maintain the US in a central mediating role. Dmitriev praised what he described as a significant shift in Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s stance. “It’s a big move by President Zelensky to already acknowledge that it’s about battle lines,” he said. “His previous position was that Russia should leave completely — so I think we are reasonably close to a diplomatic solution that can be worked out.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. Trump had recently announced plans to meet with Putin in Hungary to discuss ways to end the war, but Putin has so far resisted any proposal requiring Russian concessions. Moscow has long insisted that Ukraine must agree to cede additional territory before any ceasefire is finalized.

Dmitriev’s trip to Washington comes amid fresh US sanctions targeting two of Russia’s largest oil companies — a move aimed at pressuring the Kremlin to halt its military operations. Despite the sanctions, Dmitriev maintained that dialogue between Moscow and Washington remains ongoing.

“Talks can only continue if Russia’s interests are respected and taken into account,” he said earlier to Reuters. Dmitriev also warned that the latest sanctions could backfire on Washington. “They will only lead to gasoline costing more at American gas stations,” he argued.

According to Axios, Dmitriev is scheduled to meet Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff in Miami on Saturday, and he told the Russian news agency TASS that additional, undisclosed meetings are planned during his US visit.