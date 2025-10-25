US: Pentagon Accepts $130 Million Anonymous donation during Shutdown

By Staff, Agencies

The Pentagon confirmed on Friday that it accepted an anonymous $130 million donation intended to help pay US military personnel during the ongoing government shutdown. The unusual move has sparked a wave of ethical concerns and raised questions about transparency and legal oversight.

While the gift marks a rare and significant contribution, it covers only a small portion of what is required to fund service member salaries. The Trump administration revealed last week that it had shifted $6.5 billion to meet payroll obligations. With another payday approaching, it remains unclear whether similar financial maneuvers will be used again.

During a White House event on Thursday, US President Donald Trump publicly disclosed the donation, calling the anonymous contributor “a friend of mine.”

“That’s what I call a patriot,” Trump said, without naming the individual. He noted that the donor wished to remain anonymous and had stepped in to cover any potential “shortfall” in military salary payments.

The Pentagon donation was officially accepted under the War Department general gift acceptance authority, according to spokesperson Sean Parnell. He stated that the funds were donated on the condition that they be used specifically to offset the cost-of-service members’ salaries and benefits. “We are grateful for this donor’s assistance after Democrats opted to withhold pay from troops,” Parnell added.

The donation has drawn criticism from government ethics experts. Max Stier, president of the nonpartisan Partnership for Public Service, expressed serious concerns about the precedent such a move sets. "That’s crazy," Stier said. “It’s treating the payment of our uniformed services as if someone’s picking up your bar tab.” He called for greater transparency and questioned the legality of accepting such a military salary donation without full disclosure.

Pentagon policy requires consultation with an ethics official before accepting any gift valued over $10,000. Officials must ensure the donor is not involved in procurement, litigation, or other departmental matters that could create a conflict of interest.

The US government shutdown, now in its 24th day, is on track to become one of the longest in the country’s history. With Congress locked in a partisan stalemate over funding priorities, particularly regarding healthcare, military compensation has emerged as a critical pressure point.

Last week, the administration moved $8 billion from military research and development accounts to meet payroll obligations. However, it is uncertain whether the government will continue redirecting funds to prevent interruptions in military pay.

While the $130 million Pentagon donation reflects a remarkable gesture, it represents only a fraction of the billions needed to sustain full payroll for service members. As the shutdown drags on, both legal and political scrutiny over such donations is likely to intensify.

Earlier this month, the United States government entered a shutdown on October 1 after negotiations between Trump and lawmakers failed to produce a budget agreement, with disputes centered on Democratic demands for expanded health care spending.

Federal operations began closing at 12:01 am after the Senate was unable to approve a stopgap measure that had already cleared the House of Representatives. The impasse left hundreds of thousands of government employees facing furloughs or unpaid work until a compromise is reached.