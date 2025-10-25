Maduro Rejects US Accusations, Highlights Ties with Colombia

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro reaffirmed on Saturday the strength of Venezuela-Colombia relations, describing the two nations as united by history, shared struggles, and a common future.

"Colombia and Venezuela are sister nations, bound together by shared struggles and shared hopes, united eternally by the legacy of Simón Bolívar. Bolívar, our founding father, unites us as his sons and daughters. To the people of Colombia and Venezuela, I say: let us unite, unite for peace, unite for prosperity, and move forward together as one," Maduro declared in his official address.

His comments emphasized the legacy of Simon Bolívar as a unifying force across Latin America, reinforcing regional solidarity amid rising geopolitical tensions.

In a firm response to recent US accusations, Maduro dismissed claims that Venezuela is involved in drug trafficking, calling them "false" and "bizarre," arguing that Washington is fabricating narratives to justify its continued hostility toward Caracas.

He further said: "The United States is resorting to fabricating false stories after failing to justify its aggressive policies against Venezuela,” adding “They cannot say that we are building nuclear weapons or aiming missiles at their cities, so they are inventing a completely bizarre and false story.”

In parallel, Maduro underlined Venezuela’s record on drug control, asserting that the country is free of coca leaf and cocaine production. He credited the Bolivarian Revolution with achieving "100% control" over drug trafficking along the Colombian border, describing it as a major milestone.

He praised the efforts of the Venezuelan military, intelligence, and security services, stating, "This progress is the fruit of the efforts of our forces and a result of severing ties with the US Drug Enforcement Administration [DEA], the world’s largest drug cartel."

Maduro further criticized the role of the US' DEA, asserting that cutting ties with the agency allowed Venezuela to develop an independent and more effective anti-drug strategy. He further denied any Venezuelan possession of chemical or biological weapons, calling such claims "absolutely ridiculous."

“The story they are telling about the Bolivarian Revolution and about the workers’ president, the president of the people, Nicolás Maduro, is false, fabricated, and contrary to reality.”

He also accused the US government of manufacturing conflict: “The American people realize that their government is inventing a new war despite its promises never to wage war again.”

In his concluding remarks, Maduro emphasized that 94% of the Venezuelan people reject US military threats or any calls for invasion. He also called for continental unity, stating that the peoples of South America and the Caribbean must say "No to war, yes to peace, prosperity, and coexistence."

On Friday, Maduro had urged Venezuela’s working class to prepare for general mobilization and resistance in the event of US aggression, calling it “the nation's greatest shield.”

Speaking in Caracas during the swearing-in of the Promoting Commission for the Workers' Constituent Assembly, Maduro urged unity and vigilance in the face of possible aggression. "If they ever dare, here stands the greatest shield the country has: the working class. Not a single pin would move, and an insurrectional and revolutionary general strike of the working and peasant class would be declared in the streets, until power is reclaimed and a deeper revolution is achieved. My brothers and sisters, consider this an order. The order has been given," he said.

The president praised the heroic role of workers throughout the Bolivarian Revolution, recalling their role in restoring democracy after the 2002 coup, rebuilding the oil industry following the 2002–2003 sabotage, and keeping production running amid US sanctions.

"I look at all your faces, and what I see and remember from these 26 years of Revolution, in the face of each one of you, is pure victory. Victory on April 13 and 14, 2002: the victorious working- class reinstating Chávez and rescuing democracy. The oil sabotage of December 2002, January, February, and March 2003: the working class restoring the nation's oil system. Yankee missiles and sanctions in 2017: the working class in 2021 producing and victorious," he said.