Amazon Exposed for Powering “Israel’s” Genocide in Gaza Through Cloud and AI Deal

By Staff, Agencies

A new investigation has revealed that American tech giant Amazon has been directly enabling “Israel’s” ongoing genocidal war in Gaza by supplying cloud computing and artificial intelligence tools to two of its main weapons manufacturers.

According to The Intercept, internal company documents show that Amazon Web Services [AWS] maintained extensive contracts with “Israeli” arms firms Rafael and “Israel” Aerospace Industries [IAI] throughout 2024 and 2025 — even as the occupation’s bombing campaign turned much of Gaza to rubble and killed over 62,800 Palestinians since October 2023.

The revelations expose Amazon’s central role in Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion cloud-computing contract signed in 2021 with the “Israeli” entity. Under the deal, Amazon and Google committed to providing advanced data-processing, machine-learning and storage infrastructure to “Israel’s” military, intelligence and even nuclear institutions.

While publicly claiming to uphold human rights, Amazon not only honored its contract during the genocide but lobbied “Israeli” regulators to secure clearance for handling classified military data.

Among Amazon’s key clients, Rafael produced the precision-guided bomb kits that turned 2,000-pound explosives into so-called “smart bombs” — weapons that wiped out entire families and annihilated designated “safe zones.” UN officials condemned a September 2024 strike on a refugee camp that martyred at least 19 civilians, calling it “unconscionable.” Fragments from Rafael’s guidance systems were later recovered at multiple massacre sites across Gaza.

Rafael’s Spike missiles — notorious for scattering tungsten shrapnel that tears through flesh and organs — have repeatedly been linked to civilian casualties, including an April 2024 drone strike that killed seven humanitarian aid workers from World Central Kitchen.

Retired US Air Force targeting specialist Wes Bryant confirmed that Rafael and IAI were “integral to the ‘Israeli’ war machine” and “directly implicated in killing civilians.” The leaked files also revealed that Rafael used Amazon’s AI models, including Claude by Anthropic, despite company policies prohibiting military or weapons-related applications.

Meanwhile, Rafael’s CEO Yoav Turgeman publicly celebrated “record revenues” in 2024, boasting that the company “played a significant role in ‘Israel’s’ military achievements.”

Amazon’s contracts extended even further — supplying services to the entity’s “Soreq” Nuclear Research Center and to offices in the occupied West Bank, where illegal settlement expansion continues in defiance of international law. The company has declined to comment on whether it performed any human rights due diligence before signing these partnerships.

Legal experts argue that Amazon’s involvement may constitute aiding and abetting war crimes. “There is no need for genocidal intent for accessorial liability,” explained Harvard law scholar Ioannis Kalpouzos. “It is enough if a company provides assistance knowing it contributes to atrocities.”

Echoing this view, Bryant added: “I don’t see how Amazon can claim not to be complicit in killing — even if they don’t fully know what everything is used for.”

The investigation paints a chilling picture of how one of the world’s richest corporations became a silent enabler of one of the century’s deadliest campaigns against civilians.