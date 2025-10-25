“Israeli” Settlers Attack WB amid IOF Detentions in Tulkarm

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” occupation forces detained three Palestinians from the Tulkarm Governorate, amid an intensifying campaign of “Israeli” settler attacks across the West Bank. The detentions come as part of the occupation’s ongoing crackdown on Palestinian civilians, particularly in areas experiencing heightened resistance to settlement expansion and military incursions.

On Friday evening, “Israeli” settlers launched a violent assault on the village of al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah, setting fire to several vehicles in the western part of the village. The head of the village council, Amin Abu Aliya, confirmed that unarmed residents confronted the settlers, ultimately forcing them to retreat.

Following the attack, “Israeli” occupation forces stormed the village. Although no injuries were reported, the incursion further escalated tensions in the area.

Earlier the same day, settlers also attacked Palestinian vehicles with stones near the Marj Sa'i plain, located between Al-Mughayyir and Abu Falah. According to the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, “Israeli” settlers have carried out over 7,150 attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank since October 7, 2023. These settler attacks have resulted in the deaths of 34 Palestinians, alongside widespread destruction of property, farmland, and vehicles.

The “Israeli” occupation continues its campaign across the West Bank with the dual aim of asserting security control and accelerating settlement expansion. Despite the growing toll on civilians, Palestinian communities remain steadfast in their resistance to the occupation's policies and settler aggression.

It is worth noting that “Israeli” forces raided the town of Abu Dis on October 21, just east of occupied Al-Quds, launching tear gas and sound grenades indiscriminately at people in the streets, sending panicked residents fleeing and forcing them to alter their routes to avoid the violence.

This assault coincides with a surge in attacks by settlers and the “Israeli” army across the occupied West Bank, with the United Nations reporting it has documented approximately 757 attacks carried out by “Israeli” settlers against Palestinians and their property in the first half of this year alone.

The spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated that settlers are carrying out violent attacks against Palestinians in an environment defined by a near-total lack of accountability and protection for the vulnerable population.

This comes at the same time the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs [OCHA] recorded 71 attacks by “Israeli” settlers in the West Bank between October 7 and 13, with half linked to the annual olive harvest season.

OCHA reported that settlers targeted Palestinians in 27 villages, causing injuries and property damage. The incidents included assaults on farmers, theft of crops or equipment, and vandalism of olive trees.