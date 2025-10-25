Spain: Top Court Investigates Steel Firm for Complicity in ‘Israel’s’ Gaza Genocide

By Staff, Agencies

Spain’s Supreme Court has opened an investigation into a steel company for supplying material to an “Israeli” arms manufacturer amid the entity’s genocidal war on Gaza.

Supreme Court judge Francisco de Jorge initiated a criminal case against the privately owned steelmaker Sidenor Special Steels on Friday, citing complicity in crimes against humanity and genocide.

Sidenor’s chairman, Jose Antonio Jainaga, and two other executives are under investigation for secretly selling steel to "Israel" Military Industries [IMI], a subsidiary of notorious “Israeli” arm manufacturer “Elbit” Systems, while knowing the material “was going to be used for the manufacturing of weapons,” the court said.

The court stated that the company conducted the sale to IMI without proper authorization, fully aware that the steel would be used in weapons deployed in the ongoing Gaza genocide.

In its ruling, the court cited international media reports, statements by United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese, United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees [UNRWA], and documentation compiled by the International Criminal Court [ICC] regarding “Israel’s” genocidal acts in Gaza as evidence of criminal conduct.

The court is also investigating whether Sidenor failed to secure government approval for the exports, a requirement under Spanish law.

The executives have been summoned to testify in Madrid on November 12. The company stated “[It has] placed the matter in the hands of its lawyers and will follow their guidance to respond to the judge” and would provide “all the information it has at its disposal.”

Spanish PM underlined that the truce must not come at the expense of holding accountable those responsible for the "genocide" in Gaza.

The Palestinian Community of Catalonia filed the complaint against Sidenor.

Employees of the steelmaker reportedly contributed to the complaint by leaking information that helped “prevent the continuation of the criminal activity.”

In June, the Irish daily, the Ditch, reported that Sidenor had shipped 1,207 tons of steel bars to IMI via Turkish ports. The company halted all trade with the “Israeli” entity following the report.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has been a vocal critic of “Israel’s” genocidal actions in Gaza.