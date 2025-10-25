Rights Group Targets German-“Israeli” Soldier with War Crimes Complaint Over Gaza Atrocities

By Staff, Agencies

The Hind Rajab Foundation [HRF] has lodged a criminal complaint in Germany against a German-“Israeli” soldier accused of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity during the “Israeli” entity’s ongoing assault on the Gaza Strip.

In a statement released Friday, HRF said it had filed the complaint against Shimon Zuckerman, citing verified evidence of his role in the destruction of the Palestinian village of Khuza’a in southern Gaza. The foundation described Zuckerman’s actions as part of a broader pattern of systematic targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure by the “Israeli” military.

Named after Hind Rajab, the five-year-old Palestinian girl murdered by “Israeli” forces earlier this year, the foundation specializes in identifying and prosecuting “Israeli” war criminals. It uses open-source evidence, including social media posts and battlefield videos, to document and pursue accountability for atrocities committed against Palestinians.

“On his Instagram account, Zuckerman shared extensive footage and images from combat zones — not only showing his presence, but specifically highlighting the destruction of Palestinian civilian infrastructure,” HRF said in its statement.

The foundation noted that Zuckerman’s posts included graphic scenes of devastation, often paired with “celebratory gestures such as smoking shisha, cheering with fellow soldiers, or posing before and after demolitions.” HRF said it had verified multiple videos showing him detonating explosives and boasting about the destruction of residential areas.

Among the most egregious crimes cited in the complaint is the razing of the town of Khuza’a, which Zuckerman reportedly participated in and documented online. The evidence was further corroborated by independent investigative platforms, including Bellingcat and The Washington Post, which verified Zuckerman’s identity, location and unit operations in Gaza.

The Hind Rajab Foundation has requested German authorities to open a formal investigation, issue an arrest warrant and place Zuckerman in pre-trial detention pending trial for war crimes.

HRF has so far filed over 1,000 complaints against “Israeli” military personnel in multiple jurisdictions — including Germany, Greece, Belgium, Argentina, Brazil, Cyprus, France, the Netherlands, Romania, Sri Lanka, Thailand and the United Kingdom — under the principle of universal jurisdiction.

Earlier in May, the foundation announced that it had identified Lieutenant Colonel Beni Aharon, commander of the “Israeli” 401st Armored Brigade, as responsible for the killing of Hind Rajab and her family in Gaza. HRF subsequently filed a complaint against him before the International Criminal Court [ICC].

The ICC itself has also taken action: in November, the Court issued arrest warrants for “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former war minister Yoav Gallant, charging both with war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.

Through its expanding legal network, the Hind Rajab Foundation says it aims to ensure that no perpetrator of atrocities against Palestinians “escapes accountability — no matter their nationality or rank.”