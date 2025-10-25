Parl’t Speaker: Unity Among Lebanese Forces Key to Victory Against the “Israeli” Entity

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has underscored that unity and coordination among Lebanon’s government, people, army, and resistance forces remain the cornerstone of victory against the “Israeli” entity, stressing that Lebanon remains fully committed to the ceasefire agreement in effect since November 2024.

“We stand firmly committed to the mechanism adopted by the committee responsible for monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and Resolution 1701, which involves all concerned parties,” Berri said in an interview with Al Joumhouria daily published on Saturday.

Resolution 1701, which established a ceasefire following the 33-day war launched by the “Israeli” entity against Lebanon in 2006, calls on the occupier to respect Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“We rigorously adhere to Resolution 1701 and are not talking about anything else,” Berri stressed, reaffirming Lebanon’s position of restraint and legal commitment.

The parliament speaker emphasized that national solidarity remains Lebanon’s strongest defense. “The unity of the nation, the government, the army, and the resistance is the decisive factor in defeating the enemies’ plots and achieving victory over the ‘Israeli’ entity,” he said.

Following nearly 14 months of warfare marked by heavy losses and the failure to achieve any of its declared objectives, the “Israeli” entity was forced to accept a ceasefire with Hezbollah, which took effect on November 27, 2024.

Despite the agreement, the “Israeli” forces have continued to breach the ceasefire through airstrikes and cross-border attacks targeting Lebanese territory.

On January 27, Lebanon announced that it would extend the ceasefire until February 18, reaffirming its commitment to maintaining stability and avoiding escalation.

Meanwhile, the “Israeli” entity continues to occupy five strategic locations in southern Lebanon — Labbouneh, Mount Blat, Owayda Hill, Aaziyyeh and Hammamis Hill — all situated along the border, in direct violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and Resolution 1701.