Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah’s Path Is a Strategic Vision of Faith, Resistance and Responsibility

By Al-Ahed News, Live Coverage

On the first anniversary of his appointment as Hezbollah’s Secretary General, His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem sat down for an exclusive interview to reflect on the movement’s identity, guiding vision and the challenges faced during the latest conflict. Speaking with clarity and conviction, Sheikh Qassem outlined the core principles that continue to steer Hezbollah: faith, steadfastness and responsibility toward the people and the nation.

He began by emphasizing that Hezbollah is not just a political or military organization but “a strategic project connected to a vision.” As he explained, “Hezbollah is concerned with addressing people’s issues and taking positions on everything that challenges or confronts them.” For Sheikh Qassem, Hezbollah is “a group committed to authentic Islam,” where “being committed to Islam means that a person has chosen a way of life—a path that is, in reality, a faith-based, intellectual, cultural, practical, behavioral, political and social approach.”

This deep commitment to Islam shapes the movement’s readiness to face adversity. “When we encounter challenges—social, economic, moral, educational or in the form of aggression, land usurpation or attacks—there is a stance that we must take,” he said. His Eminence continued, “When Hezbollah was founded on the path of Islam and acted on the basis of adopting the Resistance project, everyone aligned with this movement was prepared to make the utmost sacrifices.”

Sheikh Qassem was also clear about the unwavering spirit of Hezbollah’s members. “We do not grow weary, and it is unnatural for a person to surrender, collapse or change their principles out of fatigue or for the sake of fleeting, ordinary, and momentary pleasures.” He pointed out that Hezbollah’s strength lies in its collective spirit: “Those who belong to this path—whether organizers, supporters or followers—are firm and enduring. This is a group that bears every challenge and becomes even more solidified.”

Martyrdom, a central theme in Hezbollah’s ethos, was another topic His Eminence discussed with passion. “It’s true that I am a martyrdom seeker, but everyone in the party is a martyrdom seeker—from those stationed on the front lines to the families who raise and endure hardships. They are all martyrdom seekers, and I am one of them,” he said. “This path produces martyrdom seekers, and in truth, it includes and retains only those who wish to be such. The word ‘martyrdom seeker’ means accepting the challenge of confronting hardships in order to realize an ideal without fearing death.”

When reflecting on the loss of his predecessor, Sheikh Qassem shared a personal moment of vulnerability. “I did not expect that we would lose the second Secretary General in such a short period of time, and in the manner it happened. I truly did not expect it. I felt, for a few moments, that my life had been turned upside down, and the way I followed and approached things began to change.” However, he emphasized that Hezbollah’s strength doesn’t rest on any one individual: “No single individual is the one who creates or destroys Hezbollah. This party, if it didn’t have people to help it, work with it and carry out its functions, cannot be accomplished by one person alone.”

His Eminence rejected the idea of solitary leadership and underscored the collective decision-making that defines Hezbollah. “I never felt that I was alone, nor was I ever alone. We used to consult with the brothers, with the members of the Shura Council, and we made decisions collectively. We also consulted with the military leadership, issued orders, and listened to their suggestions.” He further affirmed, “The achievements of the ‘Battle of the Mighty’ [Uli Al-Baas Battle] are the accomplishments of Hezbollah as a party and the Resistance as a Resistance—not the achievements of a single individual. All these individuals work together, each fulfilling their own role.”

On the topic of foreign involvement, specifically regarding Iran’s role during the war, Sheikh Qassem addressed the rumors head-on. “I did not accept going to Iran during the war due to personal ethical considerations and operational considerations in managing the battle. It is not true that the Iranians managed the battle.” He confirmed that Hezbollah’s leadership was firmly in control. “Hezbollah managed the battle through its leadership, its councils, and the involvement of the mujahideen,” he said, while also acknowledging the support from Iran. “[Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence] Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei provided all forms of support and closely monitored the course of the battle, its outcomes, and the level of needs required.”

He also shared a behind-the-scenes detail about one of the most significant operations of the war: the targeting of "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s house. “One of the brothers on the ground had the map and knew the layouts,” he recalled. “He told his commander, ‘If you have an idea to strike this place, I can prepare the precise coordinates to hit it.’” According to Sheikh Qassem, “The brother got permission and carried out the strike successfully. He was able to set the coordinates correctly. There are many like him because the trainers among the brothers have high levels of expertise, as shown by the fact that every location they targeted and intended to hit, they hit.”

Turning to the military strategy behind the war, Sheikh Qassem discussed the strikes on "Tel Aviv". “We used to strike ‘Tel Aviv’ from time to time, and before the ceasefire, the decision was made as part of the pressure that might accelerate the agreement on the ceasefire.” He clarified that these strikes weren’t merely tactical: “The targeting was based on a political decision, not just a field operation. Even the military leadership was aware, and their level of discipline and commitment was very high.”

Reflecting on one of the war’s most deadly moments, Sheikh Qassem recalled a particularly impactful airstrike. “The strike that occurred on September 23, four days before the martyrdom of the Nation’s Martyr [Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah], which involved 1,600 air raids and resulted in 550 martyrs, was a very impactful strike. When the leadership was also targeted, it played a role in reducing capabilities and readiness.” He continued, “When we began monitoring the battle, we did so with a lower capacity than our full potential, and with data through which we assessed the impact and results. We considered that if we acted brutally, the enemy is even more brutal, and we would pay a heavy price for it. Therefore, we were careful to maintain precision.”

“We maintained striking only military targets, taking into account our circumstances and our political assessment of what would be effective,” he explained. “The whole issue is about how to manage the battle so that we secure the longest possible period of confrontation.”

At the conclusion of the interview, Sheikh Qassem reflected on Hezbollah’s broader strategic outlook. “From 2006 to 2023, deterrence vis-à-vis ‘Israel’ was achieved by demonstrating a surplus of force, and that approach served us well in the phase we were in. So, if someone asks, ‘Why did you do that?’ the question is not ‘Did we do it or not?’ but rather ‘Did it produce its intended benefit or not?’”

For Sheikh Qassem and Hezbollah, the path is clear. Their resistance, their vision and their faith are inseparable. No matter how long or difficult the road, it is the path of sacrifice that will lead them to victory.