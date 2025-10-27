Tribunal Accuses “Israel” of Systematic, Technology-Driven Genocide in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The Gaza People’s Tribunal has accused “Israel” of committing a systematic and technologically advanced genocide against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip, following four days of public hearings held in Istanbul.

In a statement issued Sunday, the tribunal presented its final conclusions, supported by extensive evidence and testimonies from international jurists, experts and witnesses. The body was established in London in November 2024, modeled after the historic Russell Tribunal that investigated “US aggression in Vietnam.”

Professor Christine Chinkin, chair of the jury, formally delivered the findings, detailing the overwhelming evidence of deliberate and sustained crimes committed by the “Israeli” entity. She emphasized that the genocide “did not begin in October 2023 and will not end with a ceasefire.”

According to the jury, the systematic destruction of homes, schools, hospitals, cultural and religious institutions, agricultural lands and ecosystems — alongside the use of starvation, medical denial and forced displacement — represents not collateral damage but deliberate instruments of collective punishment and genocide. These actions, the tribunal affirmed, cannot be justified by any legitimate military objective.

Chinkin noted that the tribunal’s review incorporated oral and written testimonies, research papers and analytical studies that vividly documented the physical and psychological suffering endured by Palestinians. The tribunal’s work, she said, serves as a response to the persistent absence of accountability for “Israel’s” ongoing crimes in the blockaded territory.

“Genocide in Gaza is the concern of all humanity,” Chinkin declared. “When states are silent, civil society can and must speak out.”

The jury further held Western governments — particularly the United States and its allies — complicit in “Israel’s” genocide through their continued supply of weapons, intelligence, financial assistance and diplomatic cover. Silence and inaction in the face of genocide, the report stated, amount to moral failure and breaches of international legal obligations.

The tribunal also implicated non-state actors, including biased media outlets, academic institutions, and technology corporations whose platforms and infrastructure facilitate “Israeli” military operations.

It condemned the inability or unwillingness of international organizations — including the United Nations — to prevent or punish atrocities effectively, while praising the efforts of the UN Human Rights Council and Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese for their documentation of crimes in Gaza.

Among the most severe violations detailed were the use of starvation and famine as weapons of war through the destruction of Gaza’s food systems and the blocking of humanitarian aid, as well as the targeting of hospitals, medical workers and journalists. These acts, the tribunal said, reflect a systematic policy of extermination.

The tribunal’s conclusions were grounded in the Genocide Convention, international human rights treaties, and the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, reaffirming the moral and legal imperatives of global justice. It also endorsed the Sarajevo Declaration adopted in May 2025, calling for coordinated international efforts to confront and end the ongoing genocide in Gaza.