Qalibaf: UNSCR 2231 End A Major Diplomatic Victory for Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf hailed a major diplomatic and legal victory for Tehran after Russia, China, and 120 Non-Aligned Movement countries supported ending UNSCR 2231 restrictions and rejected Western efforts to trigger the snapback mechanism.

Speaking at a parliamentary session on Sunday, Qalibaf stated that Iran has secured one of its most significant foreign policy accomplishments, a victory he described as the outcome of the Iranian people's prolonged resistance and advancement in the face of harsh sanctions and pressures.

He described the joint letter from Iran, Russia, and China’s foreign ministers to the UN as proof of their strategic unity, rejecting the European countries’ snapback bid as legally invalid.

Qalibaf further stated that according to Paragraph 8 of Resolution 2231, all restrictions and obligations from that resolution have now ended.

He further said that the cancellation of previous resolutions has proceeded and that with the official acknowledgment of Iran's enrichment rights, the country's nuclear dossier has been taken off the Security Council's agenda.

He pointed to a recent letter from Iran's, Russia's, and China's permanent representatives at the UN offices in Vienna to the International Atomic Energy Agency, stating they stressed that any effort to trigger the snapback mechanism is illegal.

Additionally, they made clear that since Resolution 2231 has expired, the IAEA director general's mandate for verifying and monitoring the JCPOA and Iran's nuclear activities has also ended.

Furthermore, the Iranian parliament speaker emphasized that the IAEA must follow the Board of Governors' resolution from December 2015 and should not act on unilateral interpretations from the West.

Qalibaf stated that these two joint letters represented not only a legal victory for Iran but also proof that global power dynamics are shifting as the world order is now divided on how to implement UN resolutions.

The parliament speaker ended his speech by stating that the structure of the international system is showing signs of a new era where China, Russia, Iran, and 120 Non-Aligned Movement countries have legally ended the misuse of international organizations' mechanisms and have stood against the unlawful imposition of will and coercion by the US and a few European countries.