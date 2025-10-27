UNIFIL Slams ’Israel’ Over Attack On Peacekeepers in South Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon [UNIFIL] said an "Israeli" drone and tank targeted its peacekeepers near the southern Lebanese town of Kfarkila on Sunday afternoon, in what the mission described as a clear violation of international law.

In a statement posted on X, UNIFIL reported that at around 5:45 p.m., an "Israeli" drone approached a UNIFIL patrol and dropped a grenade, moments before an "Israeli" tank fired a round toward the peacekeepers. The mission confirmed that no injuries or damage occurred.

UNIFIL noted that the incident followed an earlier provocation in the same area, when another "Israeli" drone flew aggressively over the patrol, prompting peacekeepers to take defensive countermeasures to neutralize the threat.

"These actions by 'Israeli' Occupation Forces [IOF] are in violation of Security Council resolution 1701 and Lebanon's sovereignty, and show disregard for the safety and security of peacekeepers implementing Security Council-mandated tasks in southern Lebanon," the statement said.

UNIFIL has repeatedly documented "Israeli" aggression and intimidation tactics against its forces in southern Lebanon.

In May 2025, UNIFIL reported “Israeli” fire hit a Kfarshuba position—the first attack on a UN facility since November 2024—while drones and tank lasers targeted peacekeepers near the border.

In October 2024, "Israeli" artillery hit a UNIFIL base in Naqoura, injuring two peacekeepers, prompting France, Italy, and Spain to condemn it as a serious violation of international law.

UNIFIL records show that as early as 2017, IOF blocked patrols and harassed peacekeepers monitoring activity along the Blue Line.

The latest "Israeli" aggression coincides with attacks on southern Lebanese towns, including a drone strike in Harouf that martyred one civilian and injured another.

The day before, an "Israeli" strike in Zawtar al-Gharbiya martyred one and wounded another, while earlier in the week, two civilians were martyred in a Toul airstrike.

The repeated attacks have sparked outrage among residents and condemnation from Lebanese officials, who accuse "Israel" of deliberately targeting civilians and violating Resolution 1701.

UNIFIL records show "Israel" has breached the ceasefire thousands of times since November 2024, with over 2,000 armed attacks and 6,000 airspace violations, prompting UN warnings that such actions threaten the fragile calm in southern Lebanon.