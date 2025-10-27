Islamic Jihad: UN, Not Trump, Must Approve Gaza ’Stabilization Force’

By Staff, Agencies

Deputy secretary general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, Mohammad al-Hindi, said any peacekeeping or "stabilization force" in Gaza must be authorized by a UN Security Council resolution — not by US President Donald Trump’s wishes.

“We support a Security Council–mandated force with clear, limited tasks — not one imposed unilaterally,” al-Hindi said in an interview on Sunday.

Its role, he insisted, should be “to separate the sides and monitor the ceasefire, like UNIFIL — not to police or occupy Gaza,” he said of the UN force created in March 1978 to confirm “Israeli” withdrawal from Lebanon.

The mandate must define its tasks, duration, and location. “What we see now is an attempt to circumvent this,” he stated.

The Islamic Jihad official warned against outside interference or meddling in internal Palestinian affairs.

“We reject any form of foreign guardianship or trusteeship under any name. Call it a technocratic authority, a peace administration, or a stabilization committee — if it’s foreign control, it’s still guardianship,” he added.

“We will not accept Tony Blair or anyone like him overseeing Gaza. That would be a new Balfour Declaration,” he said of the 1917 UK-led declaration that led to the illegal creation of the "Israeli" entity in the heart of Palestinian land.

Al-Hindi reiterated that the agreed committee “should derive its legitimacy from an existing Palestinian body — the presidency or a ministry — while mediators coordinate with other parties.”

He explicitly dismissed talk of a so-called “peace council” led by Trump and former British prime minister Tony Blair. “That would amount to foreign sovereignty.”

He said that any international body’s role should be “limited to supervising reconstruction funds and ensuring transparency — not governing Gaza.”

“The issue isn’t the name or who proposes it. The issue is sovereignty — who actually holds authority. That authority must be Palestinian.”

Al-Hindi insisted that the "Israeli" entity was “blackmailing, stalling, and manipulating” the recently agreed ceasefire deal with Palestinian Resistance factions in Gaza.

“'Israel' has not honored its commitments — neither in the amount nor the type of aid entering Gaza, nor in halting attacks. The mediators must take responsibility,” he said.

He added that "Israel" was blocking equipment needed to recover captives' bodies while “complaining that the Resistance delays delivering them.”

“We have already handed over the living — what about the dead? We do not want them,” he confirmed.

Al-Hindi said that "Israel" was “manipulating the pretext of bodies to justify renewed aggression” against the blockaded Palestinian territory.

He also pointed out that some of the returned Palestinian detainees’ bodies show signs of execution.

“These are crimes that shame humanity,” al-Hindi added. “We have made this clear to the mediators: this situation is unsustainable.”

He further warned that "Israel" “reduces the agreed-upon aid and delays opening Rafah” crossing with Egypt while continuing to violate the truce.

“Occupies half the Strip, keeps Rafah closed, and allows in only fifteen% of agreed aid.”

Al-Hindi stressed that the Resistance factions have already agreed to essential points, which include the captive exchange, ending aggression, withdrawal or a timetable for withdrawal, and the flow of humanitarian aid.”

Al-Hindi clarified that Islamic Jihad and other factions agree in principle that Gaza’s administration should operate under the authority of the Palestinian government.

“We said nearly ten months ago that this technocratic committee should be established by presidential decree from President Abu Mazen [Mahmoud Abbas], with its legal and administrative reference in the West Bank. We had no objection to that.”

He said "Israel", not the factions, obstructed it. “'Israel' explicitly informed everyone it refuses any arrangement involving the [Palestinian] Authority.”

He reaffirmed, “Any formula for Gaza must reconnect Gaza with the West Bank and with the broader Palestinian cause — because we are one people everywhere we exist.”

He said the recent talks held in Cairo included issues regarding “governance in Gaza, its link to the West Bank, international forces — their presence, powers, and timing — and the question of weapons.”

Al-Hindi confirmed that the technocratic committee, once formed, “will take over Gaza’s internal affairs, including security and policing, from the existing Hamas administration.”

“We are ready to announce this arrangement immediately,” he said, “but Gaza is under siege.”

He explained that reconstruction and governance require resources "Israel" still blocks, meaning “the mediators have a major role in finding a workable formula.”

Al-Hindi condemned "Israel’s" daily violations since the truce came into effect in early October.

Gaza authorities reported at least 93 Palestinians martyred and nearly 200 wounded in the past two weeks, as "Israeli" attacks on civilians continue, with hospitals receiving nearly 20 bodies in the last 24 hours.