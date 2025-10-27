’Israeli’ Strikes Violate Ceasefire, Leave 3 Martyrs in Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health said at least three people have been martyred in new “Israeli” attacks across the country’s south and east, breaching a year-old ceasefire.

Lebanese officials initially reported that two individuals had lost their lives due to "Israeli" strikes on Sunday; however, they later updated the death toll following a further attack.

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center at the Health Ministry reported that one person was martyred in an "Israeli" strike on a car in the coastal border town of Naqoura of the southern Tyre district.

An aerial attack on a vehicle in Nabi Sheet village of the eastern Baalbek region resulted in another fatality.

The health ministry later said a Syrian national was among the victims after being struck in the town of al-Hafir – also in the Baalbek area. The strike resulted in the injury to another Syrian as well.

Elsewhere in Aitaroun town of the Bint Jbeil district, a man was injured when an unexploded "Israeli" ordnance detonated.

Hours later, the United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon [UNIFIL] said an "Israeli" drone had dropped a grenade close to one of its patrols near the southern Lebanese town of Kfarkila on Sunday afternoon.

An "Israeli" tank then fired a shot, UNIFIL added, but there was no injury to its personnel or damage to its assets.

"Israeli" attacks were “in violation of Security Council Resolution 1701 and Lebanon’s sovereignty, and show disregard for the safety and security of the peacekeepers implementing Security Council-mandated tasks in southern Lebanon”, the UN force said in a statement published on the social media platform X.