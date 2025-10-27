- Home
Fear and Frustration Grip “Israel”: Most Expect Another October 7
4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
Infographic by Abir Qanso
A new poll by the “Israeli” Institute for so-called "National Security" Studies reveals deep anxiety and disillusionment among “Israelis”.
The findings show that despite widespread support for ending the Gaza war, the majority believe victory was never achieved — and fear that history may soon repeat itself.
