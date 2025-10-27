Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Fear and Frustration Grip “Israel”: Most Expect Another October 7

Fear and Frustration Grip “Israel”: Most Expect Another October 7
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Infographic by Abir Qanso

A new poll by the “Israeli” Institute for so-called "National Security" Studies reveals deep anxiety and disillusionment among “Israelis”.

The findings show that despite widespread support for ending the Gaza war, the majority believe victory was never achieved — and fear that history may soon repeat itself.

Fear and Frustration Grip “Israel”: Most Expect Another October 7

 

Israel Palestine GazaStrip

Comments

  1. Related News
Fear and Frustration Grip “Israel”: Most Expect Another October 7

Fear and Frustration Grip “Israel”: Most Expect Another October 7

4 hours ago
Our Forgotten Detainees: Hassan Jawad — The Fighter Who Refused to Retreat

Our Forgotten Detainees: Hassan Jawad — The Fighter Who Refused to Retreat

3 days ago
Our Forgotten Detainees: Ibrahim Al-Khalil — The Pastry Maker Who Defended His Homeland

Our Forgotten Detainees: Ibrahim Al-Khalil — The Pastry Maker Who Defended His Homeland

3 days ago
’Israel’s’ Assessment: Two Years After Gaza War, Hamas is Still There

’Israel’s’ Assessment: Two Years After Gaza War, Hamas is Still There

5 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 27-10-2025 Hour: 02:15 Beirut Timing

whatshot