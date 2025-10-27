MP Raad: Resistance Will Uphold Its National Duty Until Lebanon Proves It Can Defend Itself

By Staff

The head of Lebanon’s Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, MP Mohammad Raad, emphasized that the "Israeli" enemy failed to achieve its goal of advancing through frontline villages by land during the “Uli Al-Ba’as” battle in late September and throughout the 66-day 2024 war.

“Since being forced to accept the ceasefire on November 27, 2024,” Raad confirmed, pointing out that “the enemy has repeatedly evaded its commitments, violated agreements, and carried out acts of aggression by air, land, and sea.”

He further underlined that “These actions have targeted humans, property, and nature, and over sixty days, it attempted to raze entire villages under the watch of so-called guarantors, who claim friendship with Lebanon but in reality, served as false witnesses to the enemy’s violations.”

“The "Israeli" occupiers continue to commit violations, claiming people’s lives, preventing reconstruction of homes, blocking the return of residents to their villages, and threatening Lebanon’s security and stability. Unfortunately, some Lebanese have even provided justifications for the enemy’s crimes, and it is essential to remove the pretexts the occupiers use to carry out their atrocities against humanity and the homeland,” the Lebanese MP said.

Raad made these remarks during the commemorative ceremony held by Hezbollah for the martyred engineer Dr. Hassan Moussa Shaaito, “Hadi”, on the first anniversary of his martyrdom, at the Imam Al-Mojtaba [AS] complex in Saint Therese, in the southern suburb of Beirut.

He stressed that some in Lebanon must understand that the enemy’s goal is to swallow Lebanon from within, creating one pretext after another to achieve this aim. All Lebanese must unite to prevent the Zionist enemy from realizing its objectives, as the main obstacle to the Zionist aggression is Lebanese unity and the cohesion of Lebanon’s internal front. Conversely, the primary reason for the "Israeli" brutality is the division among Lebanese over the stance toward these attacks.

MP Raad added that all local political forces and factions must recognize that the country’s and the people’s interest lies in not allowing the enemy to exploit internal disputes.

And let it be clear, he said, the Resistance, which initially arose due to the state’s failure to protect its people and land, will continue its national duty until the state demonstrates its readiness and capability to fulfill its role in national defense and protection.

“When Lebanon’s comprehensive security and defense strategy is discussed, he confirmed, the position and essential integrative role of the Resistance will again be defined alongside the roles of other national forces and institutions,” Raad concluded.