Kremlin Spox: US Sanctions Hinder Efforts to Restore Relations

By Staff, Agencies

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the latest US sanctions against Russia as an “unfriendly step” that has damaged the prospects of restoring relations between the two nations. Despite this, he emphasized that Moscow remains committed to improving bilateral ties.

The new sanctions – which were announced on Wednesday and are the first such measures since President Donald Trump took office in January – target oil majors Rosneft and Lukoil. Washington cited Moscow’s alleged “lack of” commitment to the Ukraine peace process for taking the step.

Speaking to Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin on Sunday, Kremlin spokesman Peskov described the move as an “unfriendly step” that damaged the prospects of reviving bilateral relations.

“But this does not mean we should abandon these aspirations. We must do what is beneficial to us,” he added. “Our interests include building good relations with all countries, including the US.”

An aide to President Vladimir Putin, Kirill Dmitriev, who’s currently visiting the US for talks with Trump administration officials, also said on Sunday that “only constructive, respectful dialogue between Russia and the US can bear fruit.”

“Any attempts to pressure Russia are simply pointless,” Dmitriev, who is also head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, stated. According to Dmitriev, the Russian economy is “in good shape,” as evidenced by its 4% growth last year.

On Friday, Dmitriev warned the Trump administration against following in the footsteps of former President Joe Biden by pursuing strategies for dealing with Moscow that have already proven futile.

Putin earlier described the sanctions as an “unfriendly move” but said they would not have a significant impact on the Russian economy. “No self-respecting country and no self-respecting people ever decide anything under pressure,” he added.

Despite sweeping Western sanctions, the Russian economy has demonstrated steady growth over the past few years. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated in April that its reliance on oil and gas exports was diminishing.