Iran Leader’s Adviser: Iran, Russia, China Shaping Global Future

By Staff, Agencies

The senior adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, Ali Akbar Velayati, said Iran, China, and Russia, as three independent powers in Asia, play a significant role in shaping the new world order.

In a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Tehran Cong Peiwu on Monday, Velayati said historical ties between Iran and China are based on common interests, mutual respect and political independence.

He hailed “strategic and deeply rooted” relations between Tehran and Beijing, saying both sides have the capacities to further expand cooperation in light of regional and global developments.

He commended China's principled positions vis-a-vis Iran, especially regarding the European trio’s so-called snapback mechanism, which triggers a re-imposition of sanctions suspended by the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA].

“Beijing's constructive support [for Iran] in international forums reflects the depth of friendly cooperation and mutual trust between the two countries,” Velayati emphasized.

The Chinese ambassador, for his part, pointed to deep-rooted and valuable relations between his country and Iran and said Beijing has always attached special significance to the expansion of mutual ties with Tehran.

China is ready to further strengthen ties with Iran in different fields, he added.

During the meeting, Velayati and Cong also exchanged views on regional and international developments, including US expansionism and interference in the internal affairs of different countries.

In line with its principled policies, Iran has promoted its relations with Russia and China in recent years despite tough sanctions and restrictions.

Iran has deepened its global alliances with China and Russia, signing a 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership with China in March 2022 and beginning implementation of a 20-year strategic partnership with Russia in October 2025, covering political, security, defense, and regional cooperation.