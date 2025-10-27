Arab League Head Reveals US Shield for “Israel’s” Nukes

By Staff, Agencies

Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit revealed a “secret agreement” in which the United States reportedly pledged to keep silent about “Israel’s” nuclear arsenal in exchange for its permanent secrecy.

In a televised interview with Egypt’s Sada El-Balad channel, Aboul Gheit explained that “the agreement stipulates that ‘Israel’ pledges never to speak, no matter how many centuries pass, about its nuclear arsenal, while America, in turn, promises to remain silent.”

The Arab League chief accused Washington of deceiving Arab nations, recalling meetings in Cairo and Washington where US officials urged Egypt to ratify the Nuclear Non–Proliferation Treaty [NPT] in return for US pressure on “Israel” to follow suit.

“Egypt refused,” he said, noting that such pressure “never materialized.”

Aboul Gheit blamed global silence on “Israel’s” nukes on US protection, calling it “shielded by the dominant world power since 1990.

The former Egyptian foreign minister said Cairo avoids chemical, biological and nuclear weapons, seeing their drawbacks as outweighing any benefit.

He added that Egyptian diplomacy has consistently advocated for a Middle East free of weapons of mass destruction, asserting that international inspections of “Israel’s” nuclear facilities could become “inevitable”.

Aboul Gheit warned these developments could spark a regional crisis, urging Washington to rethink its protection of “Israel,” noting it didn’t use nukes in the 1973 war.

Satellite images show intensified construction at the Shimon Peres “Negev” Nuclear Research Center near “Dimona” in the Al–Naqab [“Negev”] desert, fueling concerns over advances in “Israel’s” secret nuclear program.

July 5 satellite images reveal expanded activity at the site, including a deep underground facility, concrete walls, and cranes, possibly indicating a new heavy water reactor or nuclear warhead assembly site.

Earlier 2021 images showed initial excavation near the original heavy water reactor, a 150m by 60m rectangular pit.

According to the report, seven nuclear experts reviewing the images linked the construction to “Israel’s” suspected nuclear program, with three noting it likely signals a new plutonium–producing heavy water reactor.

The other four experts suggested the site might house a nuclear warhead assembly facility, but cautioned it’s still early to draw definitive conclusions.

“It’s probably a reactor — that judgment is circumstantial, but that’s the nature of these things,” said Jeffrey Lewis of the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies. “It’s very hard to imagine it is anything else.”

“Israel” follows nuclear ambiguity, never confirming its arsenal, remains outside the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty [NPT], and blocks the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] inspections of the “Dimona” facility, aside from the separate “Soreq” research reactor.

The IAEA, when asked about the construction, reiterated that “Israel” is not obligated to provide details about any nuclear facilities other than “Soreq”.

“‘Israel’ doesn’t allow any international inspections or verification of what it’s doing, which forces the public to speculate.”

Built in the late 1950s after “Israel’s” wars with neighboring Arab states, “Dimona’s” secretive program was exposed in the 1980s by whistleblower Mordechai Vanunu, revealing an arsenal of dozens of nuclear warheads.

In 2022, the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists estimated “Israel” possesses about 90 nuclear warheads, likely produced using heavy water reactors similar to those in India and Pakistan.

This comes after joint US–”Israeli” airstrikes in June targeted Iranian nuclear sites, including the heavy water reactor at Arak, over concerns about Tehran’s nuclear program.

Expanded construction at “Dimona” raises fresh concerns over “Israel’s” nuclear arsenal and its impact on regional and global stability.