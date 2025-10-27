Trump in Tokyo Ahead of Xi Summit

By Staff, Agencies

United States President Donald Trump arrived in Tokyo on Monday as part of a broader Asia tour that will culminate in a highly anticipated summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week in South Korea.

The visit marks Trump’s first trip to Japan since returning to office and comes amid renewed US efforts to reshape Asia’s trade and security architecture.

According to Reuters, the US President is expected to press Japan for greater market access for American goods, particularly in agriculture, energy, and manufacturing.

Negotiations are reportedly centered on a package that could see Japan commit up to $550 billion in new investments across US industries, in exchange for reduced tariffs and expanded trade privileges.

The deal reflects Washington’s ongoing use of economic pressure to secure political and strategic alignment from allies in the region.

Tokyo’s willingness to make such a large commitment underscores the Japanese government’s desire to preserve stable ties with the US.

Trump is also expected to meet Japan’s new Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi—the country’s first female leader—to discuss stronger defense ties. Takaichi has pledged to accelerate Japan’s biggest military expansion since World War II.

Both sides are expected to reaffirm their joint deterrence posture in the Asia-Pacific, particularly in light of what Washington describes as “growing coercion” from China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea [DPRK].

The US–Japan security agenda also includes discussions on advanced missile systems, maritime surveillance cooperation, and broader Indo-Pacific defense initiatives.

Trump’s Tokyo visit precedes his Seoul meeting with Xi Jinping, focused on easing US–China trade tensions and addressing tariffs, tech exports, and fentanyl controls.

Washington portrays the Tokyo visit as an effort to strengthen alliances before talks with Beijing, while China says the Xi-Trump summit will focus on stabilizing ties, not major breakthroughs.