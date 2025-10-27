Please Wait...

Our Forgotten Detainees: Imad Amhaz — The Ship Captain Abducted from Lebanon’s Shores

access_time 15 hours ago
By Abir Qanso

A devoted husband, father and seafarer, Captain Imad Fadel Amhaz from Qmatiyeh turned his childhood dream of exploring the sea into a life’s calling.

Known for his kindness and determination, he was completing his maritime training when “Israeli” commandos abducted him on November 1, 2024, near Batroun. His kidnapping took place in full view of UNIFIL and Lebanese naval forces — both of which stood by in silence.

Israel Lebanon

Comments

