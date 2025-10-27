Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

IMF: US Debt to Exceed Italy’s by 2030, Signaling Deepening Fiscal Strains

IMF: US Debt to Exceed Italy’s by 2030, Signaling Deepening Fiscal Strains
folder_openUnited States access_time 15 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected that the United States’ government debt will surpass Italy’s by the end of the decade, highlighting Washington’s worsening fiscal outlook and the erosion of its reputation for financial discipline.

According to IMF estimates cited by The Financial Times, the US general government gross debt is expected to reach 143.4% of GDP by 2030 — overtaking Italy’s for the first time in modern history.

While Italy, long viewed as Europe’s emblem of fiscal fragility, is projected to slightly reduce its debt ratio, US debt levels are rising toward record highs.

The IMF warned that Washington’s budget deficit will remain above 7% of GDP annually through the decade, the highest among advanced economies.

Persistent structural shortfalls and surging interest payments are driving the increase, despite steady economic growth and continued global demand for the US dollar.

Economists note that while the US retains unique advantages — issuing debt in its own currency and benefiting from deep capital markets — these strengths may not shield it indefinitely.

The Fund cautioned that “continued fiscal complacency” could eventually erode investor confidence and destabilize global markets.

italy imf debt UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
IMF: US Debt to Exceed Italy’s by 2030, Signaling Deepening Fiscal Strains

IMF: US Debt to Exceed Italy’s by 2030, Signaling Deepening Fiscal Strains

15 hours ago
Trump in Tokyo Ahead of Xi Summit

Trump in Tokyo Ahead of Xi Summit

15 hours ago
US Senator Flags Possible Venezuela Land Strikes

US Senator Flags Possible Venezuela Land Strikes

17 hours ago
USS Nimitz Loses 2 Aircrafts in South China Sea in 30 Minutes

USS Nimitz Loses 2 Aircrafts in South China Sea in 30 Minutes

19 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 27-10-2025 Hour: 06:43 Beirut Timing

whatshot