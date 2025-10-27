- Home
Madagascar’s Military Government Revokes Former President’s Citizenship
By Staff, Agencies
Madagascar’s new military government has revoked the citizenship of ousted President Andry Rajoelina, a move that effectively bars him from seeking office in the future.
Prime Minister Herintsalama Rajaonarivelo announced the decision in a decree issued Friday, citing a 1960 nationality law that strips Malagasy citizens of their citizenship if they acquire that of another country.
Rajoelina, who was overthrown just over a week ago, has long faced controversy over his dual nationality. The issue resurfaced during the 2023 elections after it was revealed he had obtained French citizenship in 2014.
Opponents at the time sought to disqualify him from running, arguing that holding dual nationality violated the spirit of Madagascar’s sovereignty.
Rajoelina countered that the constitution does not forbid it, explaining that he became a French citizen so his children could study in France.
Madagascar’s constitutional court dismissed appeals to annul his candidacy, allowing him to run—and win—amid protests and accusations of electoral bias.
His removal by the military earlier this month has plunged the country into renewed political uncertainty.
