South Lebanon: Two Brothers Martyred in ’Israeli’ Attack

By Staff, Agencies

Two brothers were martyred in a strike by an "Israeli" drone that targeted the town of Al-Bayyadh in southern Lebanon's Tyre district on Monday, according to reports identifying the martyrs as Hassan and Hussein Suleiman.

Earlier, an "Israeli" reportedly drone dropped a sound bomb over the Kroum al-Marah area in the town of Mais al-Jabal, causing a state of panic among the residents.

Furthermore, "Israeli" military vehicles conducted engineering work and land-leveling operations in the Wadi Hunin area, located between the towns of Ma’araka and Adaisseh in southern Lebanon, in a clear violation of Lebanese sovereignty.

These attacks are part of a continuous “Israeli” escalation against southern villages and towns, following Sunday's "Israeli" drone strikes on southern and eastern Lebanon that claimed lives of four Lebanese people and wounded two others.

These ongoing "Israeli" assaults on Lebanese sovereignty constitute a clear violation of UN Resolution 1701 and the cessation of hostilities declaration from November 27, 2024, with the attacks affecting areas in the south, the Bekaa, and the southern suburb of Beirut.

A Lebanese civilian was martyred by an "Israeli" drone strike on a car in the coastal town of Naqoura on October 27, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Simultaneously, a second "Israeli" drone strike targeting a vehicle on the Nabi Sheet road in the eastern Bekaa region, while the Lebanese Health Ministry also reported that the "Israeli" attack martyred another civilian.

In Aitaroun, the ministry confirmed that a man was injured by the detonation of an unexploded "Israeli" ordnance, following an earlier incident in Blida where an "Israeli" drone dropped a bomb on an excavator, rendering it inoperable.