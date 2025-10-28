Pezeshkian: Muslim Unity Key to Deterring Foreign Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said unity among Muslim nations is essential for safeguarding their collective interests and security, as well as deterring foreign aggression.

Pezeshkian made the remarks in a meeting with Omani Minister of Interior Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al-Busaidi in Tehran on Monday.

Pointing to the deep-rooted and cordial relations between Iran and Oman, he said interactions have always been based on mutual respect and goodwill.

The two countries have always supported each other through the ups and downs of regional developments, the President said.

He hailed Oman’s “constructive” role in regional developments, particularly in the context of mediation and hosting negotiations between Iran and the United States, which reflects “wise and peaceful performance” of the Omani authorities.

Iran and the US had held five rounds of Oman-mediated indirect negotiations in the Italian and Omani capitals over Iran’s nuclear program early this year before the "Israeli" occupation entity derailed the diplomatic efforts by launching a war of aggression against the Islamic Republic in June.

Pezeshkian also praised Oman’s “valuable and clear” stance in supporting the oppressed people of Gaza and condemning the crimes of "Israel".

"If all Muslim countries supported the people of Gaza with such an approach, we would not have witnessed the bitter and regrettable events in this region.”

The President expressed hope that the Omani minister’s visit would further strengthen bilateral cooperation across scientific, economic, cultural, and political fields.

For his part, Busaidi echoed the sentiment, describing Iran-Oman relations as historic, sincere, and free from ambiguity.

The Omani minister expressed hope that the excellent and strong relations between Tehran and Muscat will continue with resolution.

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani also received Busaidi on Monday.

In the meeting, Larijani said Iran and Oman should work for the promotion of economic and security cooperation at a strategic level.

The Omani interior minister officially invited Larijani to visit Muscat as a key step toward strengthening strategic collaboration.

During the meeting, both sides placed a premium on the need to boost economic, political, security, and military cooperation and increase regional coordination to secure common interests.