Hamas Delivers ’Israeli’ Captive’s Body as Part of Ceasefire

By Staff, Agencies

In line with the ongoing ceasefire agreement, The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas handed over the body of an "Israeli" captive on Monday, marking a significant step in the efforts to uphold the terms of the truce.

This follows the recent handover of two bodies on October 21, when the al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, recovered the remains of the captives from beneath the rubble inside the Gaza Strip.

Since the ceasefire came into effect, the Palestinian Resistance has handed over the remains of 18 captives out of a total of 28, most of whom are "Israeli", in addition to 20 living captives.

The International Committee of the Red Cross [ICRC] and Egyptian engineering teams have recently been granted access to Gaza to assist in locating and recovering the remaining bodies, many of which are believed to be buried beneath extensive rubble caused by months of "Israeli" bombardment.

On October 26, an Egyptian convoy carrying heavy machinery crossed into Gaza through the Karem Abu Salem crossing after receiving approval from "Israeli" so-called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The mission, coordinated with the Red Cross, is tasked with supporting Palestinian civil defense teams in the ongoing recovery operation. Turkish rescue teams, however, remain barred from entry after "Israel" reportedly objected to their participation.

According to Hamas, roughly a dozen bodies are still unrecovered due to the lack of specialized equipment and the continued blockade, which prevents the entry of essential machinery.

The movement reaffirmed its adherence to the ceasefire agreement, stressing that it is “the 'Israeli' occupation that continues to violate the truce and fabricate pretexts to justify its crimes.”

Despite the October 11 truce, "Israeli" forces have continued assaults across Gaza, targeting homes, civilians, and fishing boats. The Gaza Health Ministry reported 8 martyrs and 13 injuries in the past 48 hours due to ongoing drone and artillery strikes in Khan Younis, Rafah, and Deir al-Balah.

Humanitarian agencies warn that ongoing "Israeli" restrictions, particularly limits on aid entry and reconstruction materials, are deepening Gaza’s crisis.

UN reports reveal that 83% of Gaza City’s buildings are destroyed, with over 81,000 homes damaged, displacing thousands. Since the ceasefire began, 93 Palestinians have been martyred, 337 injured, and 472 bodies recovered from the rubble.

The handover of bodies and captives is the first tangible development since the truce, but reconstruction is stalled. Over 40 humanitarian groups condemned "Israel’s" blockade of aid, warning it’s depriving Palestinians of vital assistance and endangering the ceasefire.