’Israeli’ Arm Tech Firm Opens First Branch in UAE

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" military technology company Controp Precision Technologies Ltd. is set to open its first overseas subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates, marking a significant expansion of the "Israeli" arms industry in the UAE.

According to a report by the "Israeli" Maariv newspaper, the move was approved by the occupation entity's cabinet after receiving authorization from the so-called Ministry of Security. The decision reportedly includes strict oversight measures aimed at preventing the transfer of sensitive military information to the Arab country.

The new entity, Controp Emirates Ltd., will operate from Abu Dhabi under the leadership of an "Israeli" chief executive. That said, full ownership will remain with the "Israeli" parent company.

Controp specializes in the design and production of advanced electro-optical and precision motion control systems. These technologies are used for surveillance, intelligence gathering, border control, and drone warfare. Moreover, the company’s systems are utilized by the occupation, US border agencies, and various foreign militaries.

According to reports, its Abu Dhabi branch is expected to handle sales, maintenance, technical support, and even localized manufacturing of its systems within the UAE.

Citing unnamed "Israeli" officials, Maariv described the development as "another step in strengthening economic and technological cooperation" between "Tel Aviv" and Abu Dhabi.

The initial investment in the project is estimated at around $30 million, financed through company shares and owner loans. This is the first arms venture in the Gulf region by an "Israeli" company since 2020, when the UAE normalized relations with "Israel".

In recent years, the UAE and "Israel" have deepened ties in various sectors, including defense, trade, and tourism. The two sides also concluded a free trade agreement, accelerating commercial and military collaboration. Despite Abu Dhabi's criticism of "Israel's" genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, it has continued formal relations with the entity.

Moreover, trade in goods between "Israel" and the UAE reached approximately $3.2 billion in 2024, excluding software, services, and direct deals between the Emirati government and the "Israeli" entity, according to figures from the "Israeli" Central Bureau of Statistics.

In a related development, January saw Emirati state-owned defense conglomerate EDGE acquire a 30% stake in Thirdeye Systems, an "Israeli" military supplier, for $10 million.

On a related note, "Israeli" news outlet i24News reported on October 6 that "Israeli" security companies will not participate in the upcoming Dubai Airshow, one of the world’s premier events in the civil and military aviation sectors.

According to the report, the exhibition’s organizing company, Informa Markets, announced that the decision followed a “technical evaluation,” without specifying the nature of the assessment.

Tim Hawes, the managing director of the Dubai Airshow, confirmed during a press conference unveiling the 2025 edition of the event that “the 'Israeli' exhibitors who were scheduled to attend will not be participating.”

i24News noted that this move comes amid heightened tensions between the "Israeli" entity and several Gulf states since the start of the war on Gaza on October 7, 2023.