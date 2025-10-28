Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Our Forgotten Detainees: Hadi Assaf — The Young Father Who Refused to Stand By

Our Forgotten Detainees: Hadi Assaf — The Young Father Who Refused to Stand By
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 9 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Infographic by Abir Qanso

At just 34, Hadi Mustafa Assaf left behind his studies, home and young daughter Zainab to defend Lebanon’s South when the Battle of the Mighty erupted.

Determined not to remain a bystander as the state abandoned its duty, he joined the frontline in Aita Al-Shaab. Captured in October 2024 after his ammunition ran out, Hadi’s courage and sacrifice remain a testament to steadfast resistance in the face of betrayal and invasion.

Our Forgotten Detainees: Hadi Assaf — The Young Father Who Refused to Stand By

 

Israel Lebanon SouthLebanon

Comments

  1. Related News
Our Forgotten Detainees: Hadi Assaf — The Young Father Who Refused to Stand By

Our Forgotten Detainees: Hadi Assaf — The Young Father Who Refused to Stand By

9 hours ago
Our Forgotten Detainees: Imad Amhaz — The Ship Captain Abducted from Lebanon’s Shores

Our Forgotten Detainees: Imad Amhaz — The Ship Captain Abducted from Lebanon’s Shores

one day ago
Fear and Frustration Grip “Israel”: Most Expect Another October 7

Fear and Frustration Grip “Israel”: Most Expect Another October 7

one day ago
Our Forgotten Detainees: Hassan Jawad — The Fighter Who Refused to Retreat

Our Forgotten Detainees: Hassan Jawad — The Fighter Who Refused to Retreat

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 28-10-2025 Hour: 06:44 Beirut Timing

whatshot