Our Forgotten Detainees: Hadi Assaf — The Young Father Who Refused to Stand By
Infographic by Abir Qanso
At just 34, Hadi Mustafa Assaf left behind his studies, home and young daughter Zainab to defend Lebanon’s South when the Battle of the Mighty erupted.
Determined not to remain a bystander as the state abandoned its duty, he joined the frontline in Aita Al-Shaab. Captured in October 2024 after his ammunition ran out, Hadi’s courage and sacrifice remain a testament to steadfast resistance in the face of betrayal and invasion.
