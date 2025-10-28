Al-Burhan: Sudanese Army Withdraws from El Fasher as RSF Advances

By Staff, Agencies

The Chairman of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan announced Monday that the army is withdrawing from El Fasher, citing the systematic destruction and killing of civilians carried out by the Rapid Support Forces [RSF], who had earlier declared full control over the provincial capital of North Darfur.

In a televised address broadcast by the armed forces via X, al-Burhan stated that the military and local security leadership in El Fasher reached a consensus to leave the city to protect civilian lives.

“The military leadership in El Fasher, including the security committee, determined that leaving the city was necessary after the systematic destruction and crimes against civilians,” al-Burhan said.

“We are determined to cleanse the country of mercenaries and exact retribution for all our martyrs and the people of the city.”

Al-Burhan added that the army remains capable of “turning the tables and achieving victory after victory,” asserting the military's alignment with the will of the Sudanese people.

He further condemned the international silence, stating, “The crimes committed in El Fasher are a clear violation of Security Council resolutions and international norms, and the entire world is watching without being held accountable.”

On Sunday, the Rapid Support Forces announced that they had seized control of El Fasher, effectively eliminating the Sudanese army’s last major stronghold in Darfur. If verified, this would mean that RSF now controls all five states in the region.

The Rapid Support Forces Darfur campaign represents a significant shift in the balance of power, consolidating western Sudan under RSF control.

The development has heightened fears of the geographic and military partition of Sudan, with RSF dominance in the west and the army in the east.

Concerns grow for nearly 250,000 civilians in El Fasher as RSF gains control, with US advisor Masad Boulos warning of possible reprisals and future risks of partition.

Analysts warn RSF may expand beyond Darfur, with Alan Boswell of the International Crisis Group noting they are unlikely to stop as long as supplies sustain their war effort.

The two-and-a-half-year conflict has caused severe humanitarian and political crises in Sudan, with displacement, famine, and civilian-targeted war crimes raising global alarm.