Three Martyrs in Jenin Raid Targeted by IOF Airstrike

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] claimed lives of three Palestinians on Tuesday during a raid on an occupied West Bank village that involved air strikes.

The attack took place in the early morning hours in the village of Kafr Qud, west of Jenin, when the IOF stormed the area and surrounded a house, according to local media reports.

The raid sparked heavy exchanges of fire and aerial shelling.

The Palestinian General Authority for Civil Affairs has identified the three men as Abdullah Mohammed Omar Jalamneh, 27, Qais Ibrahim Mohammed al-Baytawi, 21, and Ahmad Azmi Aref Nashrati, 29.

"Israeli" media reported that the IOF had cornered three men inside a cave in the village before snipers shot them, martyring two and wounding the third.

Air strikes were then carried out, claiming the remaining man. The IOF later seized at least two of the bodies.

The IOF claimed that the three men had been planning attacks in the area, but provided no further details.

"Israeli" war Minister Yisrael Katz said that forces would remain in the northern West Bank refugee camps - including Jenin, Tulkarm, and Nur Shams - which they have raided since January, leaving widespread destruction.

Hamas and the Islamic Jihad condemned the attack, calling it a "dangerous escalation".

Since October 2023, IOF have launched over 100 air strikes in the West Bank, resulting in more than 1,000 Palestinian martyrs, mostly from gunfire. Among the martyrs are at least 213 children, 20 women, and 7 people with disabilities, according to UN figures.

The UN says that this number represents 43% of all Palestinians martyred in the occupied West Bank over the past 20 years.