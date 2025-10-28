US, Japan Forge Rare-Earth Minerals Partnership

On Tuesday, the US and Japan finalized an agreement to collaborate on the production and supply of critical and rare-earth minerals, following China’s decision to tighten export controls on these materials and chip-making equipment in response to US tariffs.

The deal was reached during Trump’s trip to Tokyo, where he met with Japan’s new prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, for the first time.

According to the White House, the two sides agreed to boost joint projects that are “necessary to support domestic industries, including advanced technologies and their respective industrial bases,” and to use “economic policy tools and coordinated investment to accelerate the development of diversified, liquid and fair markets for critical minerals and rare earths.”

The leaders also signed a document instructing their governments to “take further steps for a new golden age of the ever-growing US-Japan alliance.”

Trump hailed Japan as an “ally at the strongest level,” describing Takaichi, who took office last week, as “one of the greatest prime ministers.” Takaichi, in turn, vowed to strengthen bilateral ties, which she praised as “the greatest alliance in the world.”

Trump has long expressed interest in securing access to rare-earth minerals in various parts of the world, seeking both lucrative economic opportunities and greater geopolitical leverage.

Earlier this year, the US signed a minerals deal with Ukraine, which American diplomats and politicians described as a form of security guarantee for Kiev. Trump also signed an investment agreement with Australia earlier this month aimed at countering China’s dominance in the rare-earth and critical minerals market.