Catalan Party Cuts Support for Spanish Government

By Staff, Agencies

Catalonia's Junts party has withdrawn its support for Spain’s coalition government, casting uncertainty over the stability of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s administration.

The decision, announced Monday by Junts leader Carles Puigdemont, followed what the party described as repeated failures by the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party [PSOE] to honor political agreements made during the government formation in November 2023.

Speaking during a press conference, Puigdemont said Junts would now move into the opposition. The party holds seven seats in Spain’s parliament and had previously played a key role in allowing Sanchez’s minority government to function.

"The Spanish government will not be able to resort to the investiture majority. It will have neither the budget nor the capacity to govern," Puigdemont said.

Junts withdrew support over unfulfilled promises, including EU recognition of Catalan, delays in Puigdemont's amnesty, and rejection of immigration powers for Catalonia.

Puigdemont stressed that Junts will not support “any government that does not help Catalonia,” signaling a firm shift in the party’s position.

Junts initiated an internal vote from Wednesday to Thursday to finalize its position. Results will determine the party's stance.

Despite the pending consultation, Puigdemont’s comments made clear that the party is preparing to formally end its cooperation with the government.

Sanchez's coalition, dependent on Junts' support, now faces major challenges as Junts withdraws, threatening his legislative agenda.

Political analysts suggest the withdrawal could trigger increased instability or even new elections, depending on whether the PSOE can secure alternative backing.