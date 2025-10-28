Ceasefire Talks Between Afghanistan and Pakistan Collapse After Istanbul Meeting

By Staff, Agencies

Efforts to secure a lasting truce between Afghanistan and Pakistan have collapsed, as talks in Istanbul ended without agreement, sources told Reuters. The failure marks a major setback to regional stability following the deadliest border clashes since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021.

Mediated by Turkey and Qatar, the second round of negotiations sought to build on the October 19 ceasefire reached in Doha after fighting left dozens dead. But both sides accused each other of undermining the process.

A Pakistani security source said the talks broke down because the Taliban refused to take responsibility for restraining the Pakistani Taliban (TTP), which operates from Afghan territory and has intensified attacks inside Pakistan.

An Afghan source described “tense exchanges,” saying Kabul maintains it has no control over the TTP, which it regards as an independent entity.

The October truce followed Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul and other Afghan regions targeting TTP leaders. In retaliation, Taliban fighters attacked Pakistani military posts, deepening tensions.

Although both governments formally agreed to halt hostilities, sporadic clashes along the 2,600-kilometer border continue, casting doubt on the prospects for any durable ceasefire.