Twelve Killed in Tourist Plane Crash En Route to Kenya’s Maasai Mara

By Staff, Agencies

Twelve people were killed early Tuesday when a light aircraft carrying tourists to Kenya’s Maasai Mara National Reserve crashed in a remote forested area, authorities confirmed.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said the aircraft, operated by Mombasa Air Safari, departed Diani Airstrip around 8 a.m. and was due to arrive at Kichwa Tembo in the Maasai Mara an hour later.

The plane went down roughly 40 kilometers from Diani, bursting into flames on impact.

“The aircraft had 12 persons on board. Government agencies are already on site to establish the cause of the accident and its impact,” the KCAA said in a statement on X.

Kwale County Commissioner Stephen Orinde told the Associated Press that all victims were foreign nationals, though their identities have not yet been confirmed.

Mombasa Air Safari said preliminary information indicated the passengers included eight Hungarians, two Germans, and a Kenyan pilot.

Images shared by local media showed the aircraft engulfed in flames, with debris scattered across scorched terrain. Witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion before discovering the wreckage.

The Maasai Mara, famed for its wildlife and the annual wildebeest migration, is a top global safari destination served by small aircraft connecting Nairobi and coastal resorts. Investigations into the cause of the crash are underway.