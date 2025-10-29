Please Wait...

Ceasefire Breached: Dozens of Gazans Martyred in Fresh ’Israeli’ Attack

By Staff, Agencies

At least 37 Palestinians, among them 16 children, were martyred across the Gaza Strip by "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] in what appears to be a grave breach of the ceasefire with Hamas, even as the Palestinian Resistance maintained its adherence to the deal.

The martyrs were caused on Tuesday, Gaza’s hospital sources reported, identifying targets as residential homes.

Earlier, Gaza's civil defense agency had put the death toll at 30, with spokesman Mahmud Basal saying dozens of others had also been wounded in the attacks.

“Our crews are still working to recover the dead and wounded from under the rubble," he had told AFP.

This came after "Israeli" so-called prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered “immediate, powerful” strikes on Gaza amid accusations by "Israeli" authorities of Hamas’ targeting "Israeli" troops in Rafah in the coastal sliver’s southern region.

The group, however, roundly rejected any involvement, saying "Israel" was trying deliberately to violate the terms of the agreement and was “make it fail.”

Earlier too, the movement had reported that the IOF was intentionally preventing recovery and transfer of the remains of the "Israeli" captives, as it has been agreed in the deal, calling out "Tel Aviv’s" “systematic obstruction.”

Hamas has also lambasted "Tel Aviv’s" continued closure of the Rafah crossing in southern Gaza, which is the territory’s lifeline, as another instance of "Israel’s" refusing to keep its end of the bargain.

The Egypt-brokered ceasefire, part of a 20-point plan by US President Donald Trump to end “Israel’s” war on Gaza, has been upheld by the Palestinian Resistance, which pledged to return “Israeli” captives and hand Gaza’s administration to a unified Palestinian body.

Trump, meanwhile, backed, what he called, "Israel’s" “right to respond".

He also echoed claims by Vice President JD Vance, who had said the ceasefire was “holding,” apparently dismissing widespread reports of deadly "Israeli" violations.

