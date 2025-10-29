Please Wait...

Trump Announces Phase Two of Gaza Peace Deal

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday that the Gaza peace agreement is moving into a new phase, although details about what this next stage entails remain unclear.

“We’re getting into phase two,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One while en route from Tokyo to South Korea.

Trump did not elaborate on what the second phase of the Middle East peace process would involve or how it would impact the situation in the Gaza Strip.

Commenting on the role of Hamas, Trump said any response by "Israel" to operations from the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas would not jeopardize the ceasefire agreement currently in place.

“Hamas is a very small part of peace in the Middle East… If we have to, we’ll take out Hamas very easily, and that’ll be the end of Hamas. We would rather not. We made a deal with them,” he said.

Trump insisted that "nothing is going to jeopardize" the Gaza agreement, signaling Washington’s desire to maintain the ceasefire despite possible escalations.

