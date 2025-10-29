Hamas Slams ’Israel’s’ ‘Blatant’ Ceasefire Violation, Denies Breach Claims

By Staff, Agencies

Hamas denounced the "Israeli" occupation entity’s “blatant violation” of a ceasefire agreement with the Resistance movement on multiple occasions, besides categorically rejecting "Israel's" allegations of the group’s breaching the deal.

In a statement on Tuesday, the movement condemned “the criminal bombing carried out by the "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] on areas of the Gaza Strip.”

The remarks came after the IOF claimed the lives of at least 20 people and wounded more than 50 others across the coastal sliver, including during intense airstrikes targeting the eastern part of the Gaza City, the Palestinian territory’s largest urban area, and the southern city of Khan Younis within the space of just one day.

“This terrorist attack is an extension of the series of violations committed in recent days, including attacks which resulted in martyrs and wounded,” Hamas added.

Hamas also lambasted "Israel’s" continued closure of the Rafah crossing in southern Gaza, which is the territory’s lifeline, as another instance of "Israel’s" refusing to keep its end of the bargain.

Such instances, the group added, serve to prove "Israel’s" “insistence on violating the terms of the agreement and trying to make it fail.”

Earlier too, the movement had reported that the IOF was deliberately preventing recovery and transfer of the remains of "Israel’s" captives, as it has been agreed in the deal, calling out "Tel Aviv’s" “systematic obstruction.”

Elsewhere in its latest statement, Hamas roundly spurned "Israel’s" allegations of its involvement in, what "Israeli" officials have called, targeting of "Israeli" troops with RPGs and sniper fire in Rafah.

“We affirm that we have no connection to the shooting incident in Rafah, and we affirm our commitment to the ceasefire agreement.”

The group finally called on guarantors, namely Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the United States, to act immediately to pressure "Israel" and curb its brutal escalation against civilians in Gaza, stop its serious violations of the agreement, and urge it to adhere to all of its terms.