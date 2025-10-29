Venezuela Declares Trinidad, Tobago PM Unwelcome

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuela’s National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez blasted Trinidad and Tobago’s government as “despicable,” accusing it of letting foreign powers use its soil to threaten Venezuela.

Speaking during a session of the National Assembly, Rodriguez stated "Venezuela loves the people of Trinidad and Tobago and has proven this time and again, but the government of Trinidad and Tobago is a despicable government."

He further accused Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister of transforming the country into an “aircraft carrier against Venezuela.”

In response, the Venezuelan parliament moved to declare the Prime Minister persona non grata, describing the decision as a matter of national dignity and defense of sovereignty.

Rodriguez warned that Venezuela would adopt “all legislative, political, social, and economic measures” necessary to uphold its sovereignty.

The remarks followed President Nicolas Maduro’s announcement of the suspension of the energy cooperation agreement with Trinidad and Tobago. Rodriguez suggested that the continuation of such agreements was untenable if the neighboring country acts as “an agent of aggression.”

"Time will tell whether Trinidad and Tobago needs Venezuelan gas or not when the time comes," he added.

Tensions further escalated after the Trinidad and Tobago military conducted joint exercises with the US Southern Command, an act Caracas condemned as provocative and dangerous.

The Venezuelan government issued a statement describing the drills as a threat to peace and stability in the Caribbean, calling them part of a broader strategy of US-backed aggression in the region.