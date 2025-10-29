Gaza Faces ‘Slow Genocide’ Amid Ongoing Blockade

By Staff, Agencies

The Gaza Government Media Office has warned that while direct "Israeli" bombardments have largely paused, Palestinians in the besieged territory continue to face “slow genocide,” driven by the ongoing blockade and severe restrictions on humanitarian aid.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Ismail al-Thawabta, director of the media office, said the cessation of heavy bombing does not mean the end of suffering.

He said "Israel" is continuing the campaign “with other tools” such as the closure of crossings, the obstruction of aid deliveries, and restrictions on essential relief materials such as tents, blankets and caravans.

According to the media office, more than 288,000 Palestinian families remain without shelter due to the continued blockade of basic materials.

The office also highlighted the collapse of Gaza’s healthcare system, reporting that over 20,000 wounded and sick people are in urgent need of evacuation for medical treatment abroad.

It said "Israel’s" attacks have destroyed hospitals and clinics, adding that more than 1,700 medical personnel—including doctors, nurses, and other staff—have been martyred since the start of the genocidal war.

The office also noted that only 93 trucks of humanitarian aid are currently entering the territory each day, adding that this is “a meager number compared to the needs of 2.4 million people living under siege.”

The media office urged the international community to take concrete action, saying Gaza requires more than just statements of solidarity.

“Gaza does not need statements of solidarity; it needs binding international decisions to hold the occupation accountable, end the siege, open the crossings, and save what remains of life,” it said.

Despite the truce, conditions remain dire. Many Palestinians attempting to return to their homes in northern Gaza face “a daily struggle for survival.” Large parts of the region remain inaccessible due to the continued presence of the IOF.

The "Israeli" occupation continues to violate the ceasefire agreement with Hamas, carrying out airstrikes and shootings, while restricting aid into the territory.

According to Gaza officials, nearly 100 Palestinians have been martyred and more than 230 others wounded in "Israeli" attacks since the ceasefire took effect.