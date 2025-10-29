Netherlands Votes as Wilders Seeks Second Win

By Staff, Agencies

Voting is under way in a knife-edge parliamentary election in the Netherlands that polls suggest could again be won by the far-right Freedom party [PVV] of Geert Wilders, although there is little chance of it being part of the next government.

The PVV, which finished a shock first in the last election and formed a short-lived, four-party rightwing coalition, has seen its once sizeable lead fade fast. With nearly half the electorate undecided, analysts say the race is too tight to call.

Wilders’ party may win 24–28 of 150 seats, down from 37, and all major parties have ruled out joining a government with him.

Wilders ended the government in June after coalition partners rejected his radical anti-refugee plans.

By campaign’s end, mainstream parties had nearly erased the PVV’s early lead amid debates over migration, healthcare, and housing.

“It’s up to the voters today,” Wilders – who has spent 20 years under police protection – said on Wednesday after voting, surrounded by security guards, at city hall in The Hague. “It’s a close call – four or five different parties. I’m confident.”

The centre-left Green Left/Labour alliance [GL/PvdA], led by Frans Timmermans, is projected to win 22–26 seats.

Alos Liberal-progressive D66, led by Rob Jetten, is projected to more than double its seats to 21–25.

“My message to everyone is that if we run on positive platforms … it’s possible to defeat the populists and to work together with the broad middle and centrist parties to deliver real results,” he said after casting his vote in The Hague.

The Centre-right Christian Democrat CDA, led by Henri Bontenbal, is expected to rise from 5 to 18–22 seats, reflecting Dutch support for moderate policies.

The outgoing cabinet parties—PVV, VVD, BBB, and NSC—are all forecast to lose seats after months of infighting.

In the Dutch proportional system, 0.67% of the vote wins a seat, and up to 16 of the 27 contesting parties could enter parliament.

With no party likely to win a majority, the Netherlands has relied on four-party coalitions for over a century.

Wilders warns democracy will die if PVV wins first but is excluded, though experts say first place doesn’t guarantee government.

Though results are uncertain, analysts expect the next Dutch cabinet to be a broad coalition led by the centre-left or moderate right.

Polling stations, including Madurodam and the Anne Frank House, opened at 7:30 am and will close at 9 pm, with exit polls expected soon after.

After voting, an informateur explores majority coalitions, negotiates a four-year agreement, and seeks parliamentary approval.