Our Forgotten Detainees: He Who Needs Medication Remains with Unknown Fate
By Abir Qanso
Murtada works at the Maroun al-Ras municipality. On February 16, 2025, he returned to his home on the outskirts of Bint Jbeil (near Maroun al-Ras) where an “Israeli” patrol raided his house and captured him. Traces of blood were found inside, and his fate remains unknown like that of his fellow prisoners.
