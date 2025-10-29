Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Our Forgotten Detainees: He Who Needs Medication Remains with Unknown Fate

Our Forgotten Detainees: He Who Needs Medication Remains with Unknown Fate
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Abir Qanso

Murtada works at the Maroun al-Ras municipality. On February 16, 2025, he returned to his home on the outskirts of Bint Jbeil (near Maroun al-Ras) where an “Israeli” patrol raided his house and captured him. Traces of blood were found inside, and his fate remains unknown like that of his fellow prisoners.

Our Forgotten Detainees: He Who Needs Medication Remains with Unknown Fate

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah

Comments

  1. Related News
Our Forgotten Detainees: He Who Needs Medication Remains with Unknown Fate

Our Forgotten Detainees: He Who Needs Medication Remains with Unknown Fate

8 hours ago
US Envoy Morgan Ortagus Meets Lebanese Leaders Amid Escalating ’Israeli’ Strikes

US Envoy Morgan Ortagus Meets Lebanese Leaders Amid Escalating ’Israeli’ Strikes

one day ago
Our Forgotten Detainees: Hadi Assaf — The Young Father Who Refused to Stand By

Our Forgotten Detainees: Hadi Assaf — The Young Father Who Refused to Stand By

one day ago
South Lebanon: Two Brothers Martyred in ’Israeli’ Attack

South Lebanon: Two Brothers Martyred in ’Israeli’ Attack

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 29-10-2025 Hour: 07:01 Beirut Timing

whatshot