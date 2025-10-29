Amnesty Calls for Probe into Deadly US Airstrike on Yemeni Prison Housing Migrants

By Staff, Agencies

Amnesty International has called for an independent investigation into a US airstrike that struck a prison facility in Yemen’s Saada province in April, killing more than 60 detained African migrants.

The rights group said the attack may amount to a war crime, citing evidence that it was an indiscriminate strike with no legitimate military target.

The April 28 airstrike, part of the ongoing US-led Operation Rough Rider, hit a detention center operated by the Sanaa-based government and widely known to house African migrants attempting to cross into Saudi Arabia.

Amnesty said its analysis of satellite imagery, witness testimonies, and video evidence “found no indication of military activity in or near the site,” concluding that the attack violated international humanitarian law.

The rights group urged the US to ensure accountability and transparency, emphasizing that prisons, hospitals, and other civilian infrastructure cannot be targeted unless used for military purposes—and even then, precautions must be taken to protect civilians.

The strike adds to a growing list of incidents under Operation Rough Rider, which human rights monitors say has caused heavy civilian casualties since its launch.