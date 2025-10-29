Trump’s Approval Rating Falls to New Low Amid Economic Frustration

By Staff, Agencies

U.S. President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to one of the lowest levels of his presidency, as Americans express deep frustration over persistent inflation and the rising cost of living, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll released Tuesday.

The national survey, conducted over three days and concluding Sunday, showed that only 40% of Americans approve of Trump’s performance, down two points from mid-October.

Meanwhile, 57% said they disapprove of his overall job performance — the highest level recorded since he took office.

Economic concerns were at the forefront of the poll results. Nearly two-thirds of respondents said they disapprove of Trump’s handling of the cost of living, a five-point increase from earlier this month, and more than double the share who approve.

Inflation has continued to rise since Trump assumed office in January, while job growth has slowed, prompting the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in an effort to stimulate economic activity.

The worsening economic outlook has eroded public confidence in Trump’s leadership on domestic issues, undermining one of the central promises of his presidency — to “fix” the inflation crisis inherited from his predecessor, Democrat Joe Biden.

Analysts say the decline in approval reflects growing skepticism about Trump’s ability to deliver economic stability as households continue to feel the strain of higher prices.

With the economy emerging as the defining issue for voters, the latest figures highlight the growing political pressure on the Trump administration ahead of next year’s elections.