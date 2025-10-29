Russia Tests Nuclear-Capable Poseidon Underwater Drone

By Staff, Agencies

Russia announced a successful test of its Poseidon nuclear‑capable underwater drone, President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday after visiting a Moscow military hospital. Putin said trials took place on Tuesday and hailed the mission as a major technical advance.

According to the Kremlin, the test included the first successful submarine launch using a booster and the startup of the vehicle’s onboard nuclear power unit, which allegedly powered the drone for a period during the trial.

Putin claimed the Poseidon’s combination of speed and depth is unmatched and that “there are no methods of intercepting” the vehicle at present. He added that its capabilities “significantly exceed” those of Russia’s Sarmat ICBM.

The Poseidon — first unveiled in 2018 — is described by Russian officials as a roughly 20‑metre, 100‑ton autonomous system with a nuclear power source, very long range, extreme operating depth, and the ability to travel at both high speed and very low, stealthy speeds.

Russian statements have suggested the system could be used to strike coastal targets and, in some scenarios, generate catastrophic effects on shore.

Moscow framed the trial as proof of progress in its strategic deterrent forces. Independent verification of the full technical performance and the most dramatic claimed effects is not available publicly; previous reporting has noted that details around the system’s operational readiness and practical employment remain contested.

The announcement is likely to intensify international concern about the militarization of new domains — especially the deep sea — and the risks posed by nuclear‑powered, long‑endurance autonomous weapons.