Iran Captures Terrorists Behind Deadly Sistan-Baluchestan Attack

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian security forces have captured all individuals responsible for a deadly attack on a police convoy in Sistan and Baluchestan province last October.

The counterterrorism operation targeted a hideout near the Pakistan border, rounding up members of the Jaish al-Adl group, which claimed responsibility for the October 26, 2024 assault.

The attack killed ten Iranian law enforcement personnel in Gohar Kuh, Taftan County, and was among the deadliest in the province in recent months.

Jaish al-Adl, a foreign-backed militant group based in Pakistan, has been involved in repeated attacks against both civilians and security forces in southeastern Iran.

The Iranian authorities described the operation as precise and decisive, aiming to dismantle the group’s network and prevent further cross-border attacks.

The arrests underscore Tehran’s ongoing campaign against terrorist groups operating in its southeastern border regions, highlighting continued tensions with militant organizations receiving external support.

Iranian officials did not provide details on the identities of the captured militants or the specific intelligence that led to the operation, but emphasized that the crackdown is part of broader efforts to secure the province and safeguard civilians and law enforcement personnel from repeated terrorist threats.

This successful operation is seen as a major setback for Jaish al-Adl and signals Iran’s commitment to eliminating foreign-backed terrorism along its borders.