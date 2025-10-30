“Israel” Continues to Kill: IOF Murders Lebanese Municipality Employee while Sleeping!

In a blatant attack against the Lebanese sovereignty, an “Israeli” force consisting of several military jeeps infiltrated the border town of Blida in southern Lebanon at dawn on Thursday, storming the town's temporary municipal building.

The incursion was accompanied by “Israeli” drones flying over the town, and gunfire was heard during the raid. The Blida municipality later confirmed that one of its employees, Ibrahim Salameh, who had been spending the night inside the building, was murdered by “Israeli” occupation forces during their incursion.

According to the municipality, the occupation forces shot Salameh while he was asleep, killing him.

Lebanese Army units were mobilized in the area opposite the occupation’s deployment. Additional reinforcements were called into the town, and the army subsequently deployed around the municipal building following the withdrawal of the “Israeli” occupation force.

Moreover, the occupation forces withdrew from the building after approximately two hours. Before pulling back, they issued a warning, communicated through UNIFIL, demanding the evacuation of the premises after the Lebanese Army and residents entered the building.

However, UNIFIL forces did not enter the town during or after the incident.

This latest incursion comes amid ongoing and repeated violations by the “Israeli” occupation of Lebanese sovereignty, impacting not only the South but also the Bekaa Valley and the southern suburbs of Beirut.

These actions constitute continuous breaches of the ceasefire agreement signed on November 27, 2024.