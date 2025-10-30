Czech Republic Blocks ’Israeli’ Trooper Over War Crimes Alerts

By Staff, Agencies

The Czech government has barred an "Israeli" reservist from entering the country after French authorities issued a Schengen-wide “criminal alert” against him, "Israeli" media reported.

According to Ynetnews, the unnamed reservist was detained for hours at Prague’s Vaclav Havel airport on Tuesday before being informed that he would not be allowed entry.

Authorities said the refusal was based on a warning issued by Paris, which effectively blocked his access to all European countries.

The person in question and his wife were confronted by four armed police officers at passport control, who informed them that entry was prohibited.

Czech officials explained that the French authorities had accused the reservist of involvement in “serious crimes,” and that only France could lift the ban.

The move highlights growing international scrutiny of "Israeli" atrocities in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, which began to respectively face a war of genocide and notable war of aggression by "Israel" in 2023.

The couple attempted to contact the "Israeli" embassy in Paris, but were ultimately forced to return to the occupied territories.

The "Israeli" foreign ministry alleged that the reason for the refusal was unclear, but still brushed off the incident’s link to the individual’s participation in genocidal crimes.

In September, the pro-Palestinian legal advocacy organization Hind Rajab Foundation [HRF] lodged a criminal complaint in the Czech Republic against an "Israeli" trooper on charges of committing war crimes and acts of genocide during the genocide.

The HRF said in a statement at the time that it had submitted the complaint to a court in Prague against Roei Haimatan, a member of the "Israeli" occupation forces' [IOF] Givati Brigade.

He was accused of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity in the coastal sliver, including forced displacement of civilians.

In late 2024 and early 2025, several "Israeli" troopers faced travel restrictions abroad, with Australia and New Zealand tightening entry rules and one trooper fleeing Brazil amid a Gaza investigation.

According to the "Israeli" Channel 13, the IOF has implemented measures in response to conceal the identities of forces of all ranks, amid arrest warrants and ongoing investigations of war crimes in Gaza.