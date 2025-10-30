’Israeli’ Strike Claims Lives of 2 In Gaza Despite ‘Truce’ Claim

By Staff, Agencies

An "Israeli" airstrike on the northern parts of the besieged Gaza Strip claimed lives of two more Palestinians, just hours after "Tel Aviv" claimed it was resuming the fragile ceasefire.

The "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] carried out an airstrike on Wednesday evening in the Beit Lahiya area of the northern Gaza Strip, claiming at least lives of two people, according to al‑Shifa Hospital.

The deadly air raid followed a night of heavy bombardment that claimed more than 100 Palestinians lives, including at least 46 children, across the war-torn Palestinian territory.

The airstrike on Wednesday came even as the occupying entity claimed to be resuming the fragile ceasefire that had been agreed in October between "Tel Aviv" and the Gaza-based Resistance movement Hamas.

“It’s a crime. Either there is a truce or a war – it can’t be both. The children couldn’t sleep; they thought the war was over,” said Khadija al-Husni, a displaced mother living with her children at a school in Gaza’s Shati refugee camp.

The latest attacks came just as people had “started to breathe again, trying to rebuild our lives,” she added.

Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary general, strongly condemned the civilian lossed and warned that peace must not “slip from our grasp”. Meanwhile, mediators in Qatar expressed frustration but reiterated efforts to move to the next phase of the ceasefire, including the disarmament of Hamas.

The Resistance movement has warned that continued "Israeli" violations would hinder efforts to recover captives and bodies.

In a separate development, "Israel" officially barred Red Cross officials from visiting Palestinian detainees, claiming that the visits might endanger security.

Hamas, in response, slammed "Tel Aviv’s" move, saying the ban breaches the rights of Palestinians detained by "Israel" and “adds to a series of systematic and criminal violations they are subjected to,” such as killings, torture, and starvation.

"Israel", which routinely strikes Gaza in violation of the ceasefire, has blamed Hamas for breaching the agreement, claiming the group attacked "Israeli" troops in Rafah on Tuesday, which killed one soldier. Hamas rejects the accusation, blaming "Tel Aviv" for the violation of the shaky truce.

Hamas has already called on guarantors, namely Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the United States, to act immediately to pressure "Israel" and curb its brutal escalation against civilians in Gaza, stop its serious violations of the agreement, and urge it to adhere to all of its terms.