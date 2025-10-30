Hamas: Netanyahu Violates Gaza Truce, Falsely Blames Resistance

By Staff, Agencies

A senior Hamas official, Mohammed Nazzal, said so-called "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is deliberately violating a Gaza ceasefire agreement with lethal aerial assaults but pinning the blame on the Palestinian Resistance group.

Nazzal made the remarks after at least 109 Palestinians, including dozens of children, were martyred in "Israeli" strikes across Gaza on Tuesday and Wednesday in a major breach of the US-brokered truce that was aimed at ending the occupation entity’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

He further said Netanyahu and “the ruling gang in the Zionist entity” are attempting to provoke conflict under the guise of what they call Hamas’ non-compliance with the agreement.

Netanyahu “is willing, with premeditation and malice aforethought, to violate the agreement and send a message that he can violate it whenever he wants,” he added.

The official also emphasized that Resistance factions in Gaza do not want to give Netanyahu any pretext to resume his war of extermination against Palestinians, warning, however, that their position may change amid "Israel’s" continued violations of the truce.

The "Israeli" carnage came after Netanyahu ordered “immediate, powerful strikes" following an exchange of gunfire in Rafah in southern Gaza that killed an "Israeli" soldier.

Later, the "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] said that it was returning to the ceasefire but remained ready to attack again if necessary.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary General's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Secretary General Antonio Guterres "strongly condemns" "Israel's" deadly air raids in Gaza.

In his remarks, Nazzal warned that the expansion of "Israeli" attacks and the trespassing of the so-called yellow line – "Israel’s" withdrawal line in Gaza – amount to a de facto cancellation of the ceasefire.

“This transgression calls for a stance from the Palestinian factions,” he said, stressing that Resistance options remain open, but with responsibility.

The Hamas official further criticized Washington’s bias toward "Israel", saying, "We should not deceive ourselves into thinking we are dealing with a neutral and just administration.”

Commenting on the post-war governance of the Gaza Strip, he said eight Palestinian factions had endorsed a Hamas proposal that includes the formation of a committee of independent technocrats.